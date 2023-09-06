Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Molly Sorrels, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage technician, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. During his visit, Newman hosted a base-wide all call and coined four Airmen for their recent accomplishments and contributions to airlift capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

