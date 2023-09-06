Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Molly Sorrels, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage technician, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. During his visit, Newman hosted a base-wide all call and coined four Airmen for their recent accomplishments and contributions to airlift capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 8008876
    VIRIN: 230828-F-PM645-9999
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota, by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT