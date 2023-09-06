Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, presents a coin to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Molly Sorrels, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage technician, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. During his visit, Newman hosted a base-wide all call and coined four Airmen for their recent accomplishments and contributions to airlift capabilities in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
This work, Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota, by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
