Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 1 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, alongside Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. During his time in Japan, Newman also visited with members of 5th Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8008824
    VIRIN: 230828-F-JB191-1090
    Resolution: 4947x3534
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota
    Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Japan
    leadership
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    RAAF
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    Allies and Partners
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT