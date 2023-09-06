Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks at a base-wide all call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. During the all call, Newman spoke of Yokota’s capabilities and the importance of Yokota Airmen in accomplishing 374th Airlift Wing and PACAF missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:38 Photo ID: 8008825 VIRIN: 230828-F-JB191-1139 Resolution: 6547x3683 Size: 4.47 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces Australian deputy commander visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.