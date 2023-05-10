Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    ITALY

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    (GAETA, Italy) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27. Mount Whitney, flagship for Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined/hybrid crew of U.S. Navy military members and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 7800905
    VIRIN: 230315-N-EX134-1001
    Resolution: 5659x3057
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #UnitedWeSail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT