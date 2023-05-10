MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

(GAETA, Italy) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27. Mount Whitney, flagship for Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined/hybrid crew of U.S. Navy military members and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS).

