(GAETA, Italy) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27. Mount Whitney, flagship for Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined/hybrid crew of U.S. Navy military members and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 02:22
|Photo ID:
|7800905
|VIRIN:
|230315-N-EX134-1001
|Resolution:
|5659x3057
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|17
This work, MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT