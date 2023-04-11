Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Service members, civilians and members of the community supported the Fort Huachuca 2023 Month of the Military Child celebration April 15 at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. Hosted by the Ft. Huachuca Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the theme of this year's observance was, "Military Children and Youth: Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future."



The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community, and Garrison Commander Col. John Ives, reflected on his own experiences as a military child, and why they are important.



“That’s what makes us so incredible, but it makes military children more resilient than any other,” Ives said.



The event featured opportunities for families to enjoy static displays, a roller rink, wall climbing, horseback riding, various children's activities, free lunch and much more.



Stacy Sandlin, MWR special events marketing manager, organized the event and emphasized its importance.



“It’s a way for us to celebrate the individual children on Ft. Huachuca,” Sandlin said. “We want to support our military children and show our appreciation for the sacrifices they make.”



Airman Maj. William Indelicato, Joint Interoperability Test Command, Defense Information Systems Agency, brought his Family to the event and applauded the installation for its efforts.



“It’s great they are not only taking care of service members but also our families,” Indelicato said. “This is a great community.”



As part of the event, Ives also had the opportunity to recognize students from Sierra Vista’s Berean Academy with a Certificate of Congratulations.



The students were part of the school’s Cyber Patriots Team and earned state championship honors for their efforts – efforts that could help shape the Army of 2030.



“This is the future of American warfare,” Ives said. “What an incredible team. Thank you so much.”



The Army and community provide many services to address the unique circumstances in the lives of military children, including childcare and youth services, to address them.



Dr. Jennifer Truitt-Lewis Executive Director, Ft. Huachuca Accommodation School District, hosted a booth for the first time at the event, and enjoyed being there to experience the event.



“It’s great community involvement,” Truitt-Lewis said. “We get to greet our children and families and also introduce ourselves to new students.”



Since April is also Child Abuse Awareness Month, Ives and Garrison Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Kuhling, signed proclamations to support Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Awareness.



“Child abuse is a significant issue that we have in America,” Ives said. “Sometimes, things get in the way and we have to remember there's people we can talk to. There’s places where we can find an outlet. Child abuse can be prevented. It doesn’t have to happen.”



For Spc. Leo Pedone, 42nd Infantry Division, the event signified what Month of the Military Child is all about.



“It’s great to recognize the children,” Pedone said. “They give up a lot for us and it's harder on them than it is on us. It’s good to have this community support for them to experience.”

