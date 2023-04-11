Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 12 of 14]

    Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Aschenbrenner, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, hosts a booth April 15 for the Ft. Huachuca Month of the Military Child event. The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    Fort Huachuca MWR

