Spc. Leo Pedone, 42nd Infantry Division, and his Family enjoy the festivities during the Month of the Military Child event April 15. The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7742502
|VIRIN:
|230415-A-HT688-262
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT