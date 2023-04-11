Military child, Liberty Gonzalez, and Jennifer Muench enjoy the festivities April 15 for the Ft. Huachuca Month of the Military Child event. The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7742509 VIRIN: 230415-A-HT688-884 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 2.65 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.