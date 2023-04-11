Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families

Dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pvt. Race Ford (left), 305th Military Intelligence Brigade, and Spc. Fanasighya Chavez, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, greet a military child April 15. Service members, civilians and members of the community supported the Fort Huachuca 2023 Month of the Military Child celebration at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. Hosted by the Ft. Huachuca Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the theme of this year's observance was, "Military Children and Youth: Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US