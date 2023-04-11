Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 10 of 14]

    Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pvt. Race Ford (left), 305th Military Intelligence Brigade, and Spc. Fanasighya Chavez, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, greet a military child April 15. Service members, civilians and members of the community supported the Fort Huachuca 2023 Month of the Military Child celebration at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. Hosted by the Ft. Huachuca Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the theme of this year's observance was, "Military Children and Youth: Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families

    Community
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    Fort Huachuca MWR

