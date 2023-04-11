A volunteer marks off a family’s passport during the Month of the Military Child celebration April 15. The passport represented installation and community participants supporting the event, and once completed, the passport could be turned in for a prize. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7742512 VIRIN: 230415-A-HT688-845 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 2.95 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Huachuca community celebrates military families [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.