MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Visits CFAS

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) held The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Japan on April 5, 2023.



The symposium disseminated important information from MyNavyHR to Sasebo commands by bringing human resources information and experts directly to Sailors. Information was distributed through trade show booths, town halls and breakout sessions with top MyNavy HR leadership.



The symposium opened with a town hall featuring top leadership from MyNavyHR and was open to all Sailors. Following events covered new programs and changes to Pers 4/ Detailing, eNAVFIT, Command Pay/Personnel Administrator services, educational opportunities, shore special programs, and meetings between leadership.



“The CDS is really important because it provides connectivity between the fleet Sailors and the Sailors back in Millington that support them”, said Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman. “If they have any type of personnel or pay questions they can get them answered here and we bring a lot of people out here to answer those questions.”



The symposium included trade show booths which enabled Sailors to meet face-to-face and discuss career options with Enlisted Community Managers, Detailers, and representatives from programs such as:

• The Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT)

• MyNavy Coaching

• eNavfit

• Government Travel Card

• Warrior Toughness

• Recruiting Division Commander Duty

• Recruiting Duty

• U.S. Naval Community College

• Naval Special Warfare Development Group

• MyNavy HR IT Solutions

• The Career Transition Office

• Prior Service Recruiting

• The U.S. Navy Esports Team

• Transaction Service Center Yokosuka

• Regional Service Center Yokosuka, Human Resources Service Center

• Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (Navy COOL)

• MilGears

• OARS

• USMAP

• Voluntary Education

• MyNavy HR Program Authorizations



PACT Sailors were encouraged to attend the symposium to learn about different rates and possibly leave with a rating designation.



“We have changed some Sailors lives; specifically the PACT Sailors”, said Cheeseman. “I've seen a lot of Sailors walk out of here energized for future service because they're getting to do what they thought they wanted to do. Commands here in Sasebo did a great job educating them on their options.”



Rating designation for PACT Sailors can be expedited through the symposium.



“I'm excited because I didn’t think I was going to be able to strike until June”, said Seaman Riordan Tush, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). “Then they called me and told me that I could strike now because of the CDS. The opportunity of being here in Sasebo at this time gave me the ability to strike earlier.”



“It is extremely rewarding to see the next generation of Sailors getting the jobs that they want and moving on in their careers to do good things for the Navy”, said Tom Seith, program/MilGears analyst at Naval Education Training Command and Navy COOL.



Thanks to the efforts of Sailors from CFAS and tenant commands, the event turned out to be a success and received hundreds of visitors.



“Coordinating the symposium had its challenging moments”, said Yeoman 1st Class Shacayrah Leggett, assigned to CFAS. “We started preparing in 2022 when we found out MyNavy HR was coming to Sasebo. There were a lot of expectations. The point-of-contact we were working with was located in Millington, Tennessee so our main challenge was communication because of the time difference so we had weekly and bi-weekly meetings and ultimately we figured it out. The event ended up being a huge success.”





