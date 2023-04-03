Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDS Japan at CFAS [Image 5 of 5]

    CDS Japan at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Dave Fish, an enlisted community manager at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, checks Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors in during the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 5, 2023. CDS Japan, conducted by Navy Personnel Command, visited CFAS to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 05:38
    Photo ID: 7727251
    VIRIN: 230405-N-CA060-1114
    Resolution: 3897x3468
    Size: 1023.12 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDS Japan at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDS Japan at CFAS
    CDS Japan at CFAS
    CDS Japan at CFAS
    CDS Japan at CFAS
    CDS Japan at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Visits CFAS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Sailors
    Career Development Symposium
    MyNavyHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT