CDS Japan at CFAS

Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks to Sasebo-area Sailors during the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Japan at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 5, 2023. CDS Japan, conducted by Navy Personnel Command, visited CFAS to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

