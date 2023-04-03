Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDS Japan at CFAS [Image 3 of 5]

    CDS Japan at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, listens as Command Master Chief Paul James, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), asks a question during a triad call for Career Development Symposium (CDS) Japan at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 5, 2023. CDS Japan, conducted by Navy Personnel Command, visited CFAS to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 05:27
