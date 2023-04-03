CDS Japan at CFAS

Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, Chief of Naval Personnel, briefs Sasebo-area senior leadership during a triad call for Career Development Symposium (CDS) Japan at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 5, 2023. CDS Japan, conducted by Navy Personnel Command, visited CFAS to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

