CDS Japan at CFAS

Fireman Christopher Morales, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) shakes hands with Ty Magowan, enlisted community manager at Navy Personnel Command (NPC), during the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 5, 2023. CDS Japan, conducted by Navy Personnel Command, visited CFAS to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP