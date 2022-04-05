Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC [Image 1 of 3]

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus provided ceremonial remarks at the first Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony in U.S. Army Europe and Africa for Fiscal Year 2022. The command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB spoke to 216 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy BLC graduates, to include six international students, at Rose Barracks Theater in Vilseck, Germany, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Nov. 5. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

