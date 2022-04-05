Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC [Image 3 of 3]

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB during an official relinquishment of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, and he will officially assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of 21st TSC from Command Sgt. Major Sean Howard June 3 at 10 a.m. on NCO Parade Field in Daenner Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

