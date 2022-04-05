405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB during an official relinquishment of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, and he will officially assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of 21st TSC from Command Sgt. Major Sean Howard June 3 at 10 a.m. on NCO Parade Field in Daenner Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

