Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus will culminate his command time with the 405th AFSB during an official relinquishment of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, and he will officially assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of 21st TSC from Command Sgt. Major Sean Howard June 3 at 10 a.m. on NCO Parade Field in Daenner Kaserne. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|05.04.2022
|05.04.2022 06:15
|7173216
|220504-A-SM279-277
|2400x3000
|1.56 MB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|TOBAGO, TT
|1
|0
405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC
