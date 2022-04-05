Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC [Image 2 of 3]

    405th AFSB CSM set to assume responsibility of 21st TSC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, meets with Soldiers from the 74th Multi-Role Bridge Company April 29 to discuss how the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area issue at Radom, Poland, is progressing. (Photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)

