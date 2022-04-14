VAQ-142 Change of Command

Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, "Gray Wolves," assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, held an airborne change of command ceremony aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), April 14, 2022. A flyover was conducted by VAQ-142’s relieving and departing commanding officers, signifying a farewell flight for Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore, the departing commanding officer, and a welcoming flight for Cmdr. Andrew Thom, the relieving commanding officer. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Manvir Gill)
|04.14.2022
|05.21.2022 21:54
|B-Roll
|844275
|220414-N-IO903-0182
|DOD_109007423
|00:00:19
|US
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|2
|2
