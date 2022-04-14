Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ 142 Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, "Gray Wolves," assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, held an airborne change of command ceremony aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), April 14, 2022. A flyover was conducted by VAQ-142’s relieving and departing commanding officers, signifying a farewell flight for Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore, the departing commanding officer, and a welcoming flight for Cmdr. Andrew Thom, the relieving commanding officer. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Manvir Gill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 21:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844275
    VIRIN: 220414-N-IO903-0182
    Filename: DOD_109007423
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US
    Hometown: YORKTOWN, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ 142 Change of Command, by SA Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VAQ-142 Change of Command

    aerial
    cvn 78
    change of command
    vaq 142
    conac

