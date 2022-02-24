Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families

Photo By Pvt. Joshua Holladay | A 1st Infantry Division spouse receives information about the neighboring communities...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Joshua Holladay | A 1st Infantry Division spouse receives information about the neighboring communities at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. TheFort Riley ACS hosted the event for new families on the installation, where they received a tour and had the opportunity to meet with on and off post community members. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay) see less | View Image Page

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Army Community Services hosted a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses event Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas.

The event gave military spouses new to the installation a tour of post and information regarding local facilities and events, schools, resiliency and more.

“This event is for any spouse who is coming to Fort Riley, is new, or has moved to the area within the last year,” said Bryan Bartlett, the Fort Riley Army Community Services relocation readiness specialist. “We were able to talk to the spouses about the Soldier Family Readiness Group, local volunteer programs, and financial stability.”

An event that has been ongoing for several years at Fort Riley, Bartlett noted that recent additional traction of the event has helped it in many ways.

“Having the division staff support us has been great, especially for Big Red One Year of the Family,” he said. “Because having the spouses come in and go through this process ultimately helps the family in the long run.”

Spouses were given the opportunity to take a variety of classes hosted by ACS as well as participate in a welcome-table orientation where other Fort Riley and local community businesses and programs had the chance to speak with them.

“This event is a good opportunity to ensure that families are receiving the critical information that they need,” said Bartlett. “Every spouse that we talked to today all agreed that the Welcome Tour provided information that they needed.”

Held the last Thursday of each month, Bartlett encouraged all spouses that are new or simply haven’t previously attended to register for their next one March 31, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fort Riley Army Community Services building located on post at 7264 Normandy Dr.