Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families

1st Infantry Division spouses attend a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses class at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb 24, 2022. The course taught numerous skill sets and tips for the spouses and their families on finances. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)

