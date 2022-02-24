Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families

1st Infantry Division spouses attend a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses conference at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. The event taught numerous skill sets and tips for the spouses and their families on resiliency, financial stability and educational programs. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)

