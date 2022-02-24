1st Infantry Division spouses attend a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses conference at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. The event taught numerous skill sets and tips for the spouses and their families on resiliency, financial stability and educational programs. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7066388
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-YG297-1004
|Resolution:
|3931x4444
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families
LEAVE A COMMENT