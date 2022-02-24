Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division spouses attend a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses brief at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. The course taught numerous skill sets and tips for the spouses and their families on resiliency, financial stability and educational programs. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)

