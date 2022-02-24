Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families

A 1st Infantry Division spouse receives information about the neighboring communities at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. TheFort Riley ACS hosted the event for new families on the installation, where they received a tour and had the opportunity to meet with on and off post community members. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)

Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US