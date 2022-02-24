1st Infantry Division spouses receive housing information at the Army Community Services building on Fort Riley, Kansas Feb. 24, 2022. Fort Riley ACS hosted a Newcomers: Welcome for Spouses event that included an information table orientation. (U.S. Army photo by Private Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7066387
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-YG297-1002
|Resolution:
|4625x4228
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Riley Welcomes New Soldiers and Families
LEAVE A COMMENT