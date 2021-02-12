TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

The National Defense Strategy says we cannot fight tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s equipment. This sentiment stands true for the Airmen in the 4th Air Support Operations Group as they navigate strategic changes to their current mission requirements.



The Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Weapon System community has taken on the Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr.’s challenge to “accelerate change or lose.”



The weapon system consists of multiple unique mission sets that collectively become a force multiplier for mission advancement of unity across commands, services, and theaters. This mission advancement expands from the traditional Joint Terminal Attack Controller qualification where they are certified as aircraft controllers integrated with the U.S. Army.



“Over the last two decades of conflict, the Air Force Special Warfare TACP Airman has been commonly associated with the JTAC qualification they possess,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ralph Johnson, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, director of operations. “However, TACP is exceptionally more than that and the Weapon System is evolving to provide solutions to the complex problems posed by our theater adversaries.”



Winning tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s weapon systems, whether aircraft, vehicles, or Airmen, can be nearly impossible. For that reason, the modernization of the joint warfighter is necessary to combat the incredibly high rate of growth of adversarial competencies.



“Our adversaries have watched us for thirty-plus years and learned how we conduct military operations as a joint force,” Johnson said. “In response, they have made significant advancements in Anti-Access/Area Denial capability. This creates an operational requirement to provide tactical command and control at the forward edge, under the threat envelope; TACP is well suited and trained to execute this mission.”



4th ASOG Airmen continue to push the limits of technology and innovation, optimizing their capabilities to mitigate threats in a dynamic adversarial environment.



“The Airmen from the 4th EASOS have taken this challenge head on in developing the capability to execute a variety of options for the air component commander and our partners,” Johnson said. “Through specialized training on tactical data links and complex communications suites, these Airmen who were primarily JTACs eight months ago, are now providing tactical command and control capabilities, and data – the currency of warfare, to U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian [USAFE-AFAFRICA commander].”



TACP Airmen from the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron have proven themselves to provide a flexible, all-weather sensor capability with the ideal skills to gather and provide data.



“The 2nd ASOS has focused on employing the TACP Weapon System as a lethal, networked, and agile force of joint fires experts that can operate in any area of interest,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Bañez, 2nd ASOS commander. “We have invested heavily into our communications expertise, enhanced our mobility in diverse terrain, and exercised the principle of mission command with our tactical leaders.”



A constant presence and persistence of the TACP Weapon System provides an unmatched level of safety and security to the European region, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a deterrence capability for NATO allies and partners.



“By reimagining how USAFE-AFAFRICA employs its inherent competencies, the TACP Weapon System creates force employment options for joint and coalition force decision makers,” Bañez concluded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:23 Story ID: 412775 Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.