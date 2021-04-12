A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group stands in a concealed location in Poland, Dec. 4, 2021. TACP Airmen assigned to the 4th ASOG pushed the limits of technology and innovation, optimizing their capabilities to mitigate threats in a dynamic adversarial environment. The TACP Weapon System provides a level of safety and security to the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai).
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6998850
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-CX918-0012
|Resolution:
|5043x3452
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
