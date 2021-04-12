TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group stands in a concealed location in Poland, Dec. 4, 2021. TACP Airmen assigned to the 4th ASOG pushed the limits of technology and innovation, optimizing their capabilities to mitigate threats in a dynamic adversarial environment. The TACP Weapon System provides a level of safety and security to the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai).

