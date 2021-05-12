TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, left, assembles command and control equipment with a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Communication Squadron in Poland, Dec. 4, 2021. Working together as a joint coalition force amasses the greatest possible strength for the long-term advancement of our interests, maintains favorable balances of power that deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

