    TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

    TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

    POLAND

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing observes his counterparts during routine training in Poland, Dec. 5, 2021. The Tactical Air Control Party Weapon System executes data collection through command and control, joint integration and precision strike redundancy at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022
    Photo ID: 7008002
    VIRIN: 211205-F-CX918-221
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    MCA
    LightLeanLethal

