A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group conducts routine training in Poland, Dec. 5, 2021. The TACP Weapon System executes data collection through command and control, joint integration and precision strike redundancy at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:23 Photo ID: 7007997 VIRIN: 211205-F-BT441-0007 Resolution: 4701x3128 Size: 746.21 KB Location: RAMSTEIN, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.