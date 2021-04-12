TACP Weapon System evolves with character of war

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group stands in a concealed location in Poland, Dec. 4, 2021. The TACP Weapon System executes data collection through command and control, joint integration and precision strike redundancy at the forward edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

