Navy Region Hawaii, MIDPAC Hold Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Rear Adm. Timothy Kott relieved Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II as commander of Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) during a change of command ceremony at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), June 18.



Chadwick assumed command in June 2019, led CNRH and MIDPAC through the tumultuous time of COVID-19, and is heading to San Diego as commander of Carrier Strike Group NINE. Kott comes to Hawaii after serving as commander of Carrier Strike Group ONE.



Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff of Navy Region Hawaii provided opening remarks followed by a performance from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, the parading of colors by the JBPHH color guard, the national anthem sung by a Sailor, and the chanting of the Oli - Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kordell.



Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, was keynote speaker at the ceremony and commended Chadwick for his efforts during his tenure in Hawaii.



“As a dedicated leader with a vision, you were fully engaged in building relationships and forging warfighting partnerships,” said Paparo. “You’ve led by example and set the stage for Admiral Kott. I cannot express enough how grateful I personally am to you. You have made your mark, and the Navy needs you to go forth and do great things as commander, Carrier Strike Group NINE.”



Paparo then welcomed Kott and addressed him.



“You are taking command of a world-class Region and Fleet in a strategic location at a critical time in our history,” said Paparo. “Hawaii is at center stage in the Pacific.”



Chadwick addressed the command during his final remarks as commander of CNRH and MIDPAC.



“I am truly going to miss the Region and MIDPAC ohana,” said Chadwick. “It has been my honor to lead both staffs, and I can tell you that they have taught me so much.”



Chadwick thanked many people, by name, from both commands and leaders from the community that he worked with during his time in Hawaii.



Kott said that he looks forward to working with the wonderful people of the Hawaii and continuing in the fine legacy of commanders of CNRH and MIDPAC.



“I am excited to work alongside you in continuing to strengthen our cherished relationships,” Kott said. “The privilege to work in this region and community, in what may be considered our most historic naval region, if not most beautiful, is only exceeded by the enduring spirit of aloha and warm hospitably of its residents. I am excited to work with you all as we continue our collective efforts to support the fleet and Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and their families that are blessed to call Hawaii home. I also look forward to collaborating with our community and our leaders on issues and opportunities that are important to all of us.”



CNRH oversees the U.S. Navy's largest and most strategic island base in the Pacific. The Navy region extends over 23,000 acres of land and water on Oahu and Kauai and serves as the host for the headquarters of seven major Navy commands, including the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

