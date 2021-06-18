210618-N-SF508-0504 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNRH/CNSGMP), salutes the side-boys following the CNRH/CNSGMP change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Kott relieved Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)
This work, Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Region Hawaii, MIDPAC Hold Change of Command Ceremony
