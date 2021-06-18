Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210618-N-OT701-1090 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, right, assumes command of Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNRH/CNSGMP) from Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, center, during the CNRH/CNSGMP change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Chadwick was relieved by Rear Adm. Timothy Kott. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    VIRIN: 210618-N-OT701-1090
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Region Hawaii
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Change of Command
    MIDPAC

