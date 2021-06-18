Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command [Image 6 of 14]

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210618-N-SF508-0155 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNRH/CNSGMP), speaks during the CNRH/CNSGMP change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Chadwick was relieved by Rear Adm. Timothy Kott. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6699958
    VIRIN: 210618-N-SF508-0155
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Region Hawaii, MIDPAC Hold Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    CNRH
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT