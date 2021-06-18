Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command

210618-N-OT701-1032 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 18, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific fleet, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNRH/CNSGMP), and Rear Adm. Timothy Kott render honors during the state song, Hawaii Ponoi. Rear Adm. Timothy Kott relieved Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II during a change of command ceremony at Kilo Pier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

