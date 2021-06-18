Commander Navy Region Hawaii Change of Command

210618-N-SF508-0482 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, salutes the side-boys following the Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNRH/CNSGMP) change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Chadwick was relieved by Rear Adm. Timothy Kott. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

