"It's humbling," said Cpt. Matthew Nobile, the 1st Squadron 7th Cavalry Regiment "Garryowen" Intelligence Officer. "You come out here and think you understand a lot of the aspects of combat maneuvering, not at all," added Nobile.



Elements of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team "IRONHORSE," have been participating in Combined Resolve XV at the Joint Multinational Training Center "JMRC". As the Brigade nears the end of the exercise, Troopers are able to grasp the importance of multi-national training.



"Training alongside our international partners on such a grand scale, is something we could not have done at Fort Hood," said Lt. Col. John Ordonio, commander, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion. "Learning from one another, seeing how we operate as a whole and maneuver effectively together is something only gained here in an environment like this," Ordonio added.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the virus’ impact across the formation, 1st ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division, began its JMRC rotation with some Troopers in quarantine and isolation.



"From the very beginning, this rotation has presented the Brigade as a whole with many unique challenges," said Maj. Bo Olsen, Brigade Operations Officer. "Our Troopers have truly stepped up showing off their individual grit and determination, ensuring this rotation was beyond successful," Olsen added.



As 1st ABCT continues through its Atlantic Resolve rotation, the first real combat obstacles provided by JMRC, were met with sheer intensity by IRONHORSE Troopers.



"It was a little rough at first but it feels great knowing that we've got some amazing training in," said Cpt. Nobile. "Going through this crucible, in a sense, is a reward and testament to every Troopers hard work, dedication and effort to the Army cause."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 11:08 Story ID: 390130 Location: DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IRONHORSE pushes through Combined Resolve, by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.