Trooper navigates terrain

2nd Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Forward Observer plots points on a map to find his way during exercise Combined Resolve, 27 Feb. 1st ABCT, "IRONHORSE", 1st Cavalry Division conducted exercise Combined Resolve alongside their European partner allies at the Joint Multinational Training Center Hohenfels, Germany, as part of their larger rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve

