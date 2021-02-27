91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Private First Class Jaggert Oakes from Akron, Ohio prepares his equipment in the field during exercise Combined Resolve, 27 Feb. 1st ABCT, "IRONHORSE", 1st Cavalry Division conducted exercise Combined Resolve alongside their European partner allies at the Joint Multinational Training Center Hohenfels, Germany, as part of their larger rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 11:25 Photo ID: 6535903 VIRIN: 210227-A-CH123-0004 Resolution: 3000x4000 Size: 3.7 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troopers unloads gear [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.