    Troopers Navigate Terrain [Image 1 of 5]

    Troopers Navigate Terrain

    GERMANY

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    1st Squadron 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Troopers find their way using a map during exercise Combined Resolve, 27 Feb. 1st ABCT, "IRONHORSE", 1st Cavalry Division conducted exercise Combined Resolve alongside their European partner allies at the Joint Multinational Training Center Hohenfels, Germany, as part of their larger rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 11:25
    Photo ID: 6535902
    VIRIN: 210227-A-CH123-0005
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troopers Navigate Terrain [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

