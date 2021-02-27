Trooper maneuvers Bradley

1st Squadron 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Troopers maneuver a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to obtain a stronger fighting position during exercise Combined Resolve, 27 Feb. 1st ABCT, "IRONHORSE", 1st Cavalry Division conducted exercise Combined Resolve alongside their European partner allies at the Joint Multinational Training Center Hohenfels, Germany, as part of their larger rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

