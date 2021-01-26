Casing of the Colors: A transitiional milestone

Photo By Cheryl Moore | U. S. Soldiers of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Moore | U. S. Soldiers of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District, Bagram Airfield pose in front of the U.S. and USACE command flag after the Casing of the Colors Ceremony. Representing the District are from left, Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison (kneeling), Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall, Senior Enlisted Leader, COL Mark Geraldi, Afghanistan District Commanding Officer, and Major John Zook (kneeling). see less | View Image Page

Transatlantic Afghanistan District participated recently in a Color Casing Ceremony at the District Headquarters, Bagram Airfield, honoring a District lineage of exemplary service in Afghanistan dating back to 2003.

The ceremony was held honoring more than 16 years of steadfast work and dedication on behalf of the Transatlantic Division Leadership, the Afghanistan District Leadership along with numerous team members, military and civilian who have and will continue to follow the USACE District’s transition as it maintains a steady glide path to “Building Strong”.

The ceremony prepared the colors’ journey with Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall, custodian of the unit colors, to the USACE District’s Kuwait Project Delivery Platform. Sergeant Major’s escorting of the colors to Kuwait is a physical symbol of the broader transition across the District.

The colors will remain cased until the arrival of the District Commander, COL Mark Geraldi in Kuwait, at which time, the reunited command team of the Sergeant Major and Commander, will uncase the colors.

This ceremony marks the beginning of yet another chapter in the District’s ongoing history.