Transatlantic Afghanistan District participated recently in a Color Casing Ceremony at the District Headquarters, Bagram Airfield, honoring a District lineage of exemplary service in Afghanistan dating back to 2003.
The ceremony was held honoring more than 16 years of steadfast work and dedication on behalf of the Transatlantic Division Leadership, the Afghanistan District Leadership along with numerous team members, military and civilian who have and will continue to follow the USACE District’s transition as it maintains a steady glide path to “Building Strong”.
The ceremony prepared the colors’ journey with Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall, custodian of the unit colors, to the USACE District’s Kuwait Project Delivery Platform. Sergeant Major’s escorting of the colors to Kuwait is a physical symbol of the broader transition across the District.
The colors will remain cased until the arrival of the District Commander, COL Mark Geraldi in Kuwait, at which time, the reunited command team of the Sergeant Major and Commander, will uncase the colors.
This ceremony marks the beginning of yet another chapter in the District’s ongoing history.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:21
|Story ID:
|387638
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitiional milestone, by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT