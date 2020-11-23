Salvation Army Thanksgiving: Culinary specialists prepare more than 1,500 meals

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Spc. Christopher Sticken, a culinary specialist, carves and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Spc. Christopher Sticken, a culinary specialist, carves and debones turkeys at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen Nov. 23, 2020. (Photo by Eric Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Carson culinary specialists did their part for the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinners, safely cooking and preparing about 200 turkeys with all the trimmings at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen Nov. 23-26, 2020.



This was about the 30th year that Fort Carson and the Salvation Army have partnered for this event.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson; his wife, Kelly; and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson served food at the Salvation Army Colorado Springs.



With the turkeys; six cases of green beans; three, 20-pound sacks of potato pearls; five cases of stuffing; that was enough food to feed more than 1,500 people in the Colorado Springs area, said Staff Sgt. Marc Scozzafava, a culinary NCO with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. This is the eighth year he participated in the event.



About 13 culinary specialists from across the division worked in three, eight-hour shifts around the clock to prepare the food.



The meals were delivered to four locations, which included the Salvation Army’s main campus and the RJ Montgomery Shelter, both in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park. The Soldiers hit the ground running at midnight Nov. 23, 2020.



Despite the long hours, they were happy to give their time and effort.



It was a team effort and the participating Soldiers volunteered, Scozzafava said.



And working around the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t get in the way of helping those in need.



“It supports people in need,” Scozzafava said. “It’s important they know that we’re still here for them.”



For some, giving back was a family affair.



“It’s important to give back to the community,” said Warrant Officer Rodolfo Campos, food service adviser, 2nd SBCT. He and his wife and four children volunteered on Thanksgiving Day at one of the Salvation Army locations.



The partnership between the military and the Salvation Army in support of those in need has been a strong one.



“I worked here as a Salvation Army Soldier 20 years ago, and I remember the military serving the meals,” said Capt. Doug Hanson, who along with his wife, Capt. Betzy Hanson, are the Salvation Army El Paso County coordinators. “I know this partnership has been going on for decades.”



Even during this time when people are struggling, the Salvation Army has kept its doors open.



“Like the military, at the Salvation Army we never shut our doors,” Hanson said. “We didn’t stop our operations because of COVID. In fact, we had to double down on what we’re doing because the need was greater. We’re showing stability to those who count on us.”



For Sgt. Andres Ramirez, a culinary NCO and one of the Soldiers who helped prepare the meals, giving back to the community is something he wanted to do.



“It’s an honor,” Ramirez said. When the opportunity to help was offered to him, he jumped at it.



Being able to help others was something that Pfc. Ebelin Sanchez, a culinary specialist, was glad to do, as well.



“I’m happy to help people and be a part of this,” Sanchez said. There are people who go hungry and need assistance, and she said she was happy to give her time.



Helping those less fortunate in the local community at Thanksgiving is what this effort was about.



“We’re in the business of helping other people in our community, and we appreciate the military,” Hanson said.