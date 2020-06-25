Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | 200625-N-ST310-025 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200625-N-ST310-025 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (left), Commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) salutes Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (right) during a Change of Command, Jun. 25. Also present: Capt. Joey L. Frantzen (back). Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by GM1 Michelle Pavelka/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon relieved Capt. Joey L. Frantzen as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story during a Change of Command ceremony, June 25.



Rear Adm. Charles W. “Chip” Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) was the presiding officer of the ceremony. As safety is the utmost priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance was limited and the event was streamed on the JEBLCFS Facebook page.



“They say the power of a team is unleashed by the strength of the leader’s commitment and this statement has never been so true than here at Little Creek-Fort Story,” Rock said during the ceremony in support of Frantzen and Witherspoon’s leadership. “True leaders are the first to see the need, envision the plan and empower the team for action.”



Witherspoon’s most recent assignment was Future Plans at Military Sealift Command in Norfolk, and he received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. His personal awards include the Navy Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and various unit and service awards.



“For the entire JEB team, there are two things that are extremely important to me and I ask of you each and every day,” Witherspoon said. “Positive attitude and effort. If you maintain a steady strain on those two things on a daily basis, the success will follow.”



