200625-N-ST310-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (right) prepares to receive the command flag from Capt. Joey L. Frantzen (left) as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story (JEBLCFS) during a Change of Command ceremony, Jun. 25. Also present: Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (back) and JEBLCFS Command Master Chief Karl W. Parsons (front). Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by ENFA Dana Desoma/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6254156 VIRIN: 200625-N-ST310-001 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 229.88 KB Location: VA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.