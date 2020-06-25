Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

    VA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    200625-N-ST310-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (right) prepares to receive the command flag from Capt. Joey L. Frantzen (left) as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story (JEBLCFS) during a Change of Command ceremony, Jun. 25. Also present: Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (back) and JEBLCFS Command Master Chief Karl W. Parsons (front). Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by ENFA Dana Desoma/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:09
    Photo ID: 6254156
    VIRIN: 200625-N-ST310-001
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 229.88 KB
    Location: VA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

    TAGS

    Navy
    Change of Command
    JEBLCFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT