200625-N-ST310-025 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (left), Commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) salutes Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (right) during a Change of Command, Jun. 25. Also present: Capt. Joey L. Frantzen (back). Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by GM1 Michelle Pavelka/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 16:09
|Photo ID:
|6254159
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-ST310-025
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|207.34 KB
|Location:
|VA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command
LEAVE A COMMENT