200625-N-ST310-025 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (left), Commander, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) salutes Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (right) during a Change of Command, Jun. 25. Also present: Capt. Joey L. Frantzen (back). Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by GM1 Michelle Pavelka/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6254159 VIRIN: 200625-N-ST310-025 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 207.34 KB Location: VA BEACH, VA, US Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.