    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

    VA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    200625-N-ST310-002 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon relieved Capt. Joey L. Frantzen as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS), Jun. 25. Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by ENFA Dana Desoma/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

