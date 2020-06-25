200625-N-ST310-003 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (center) is piped onboard through the side boys as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story at the conclusion of a Change of Command ceremony, Jun. 25. Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by ENFA Dana Desoma/Released)
|06.25.2020
|06.26.2020 16:09
|6254158
|200625-N-ST310-003
|1400x1000
|193.75 KB
|VA BEACH, VA, US
|TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
|1
|0
|0
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command
