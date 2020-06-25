Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Changes Command

200625-N-ST310-003 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Jun. 25, 2020) Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon (center) is piped onboard through the side boys as the sixth Commander of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story at the conclusion of a Change of Command ceremony, Jun. 25. Witherspoon, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, received his commissioning in 1995 through the Officer Candidate School, Pensacola, Florida as part of the first Seaman-to-Admiral Program. (U.S. Navy photo by ENFA Dana Desoma/Released)

